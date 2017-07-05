Steampunk, Arduino-powered electro-mechanical clock
Redditor/machinist Spdltd was commissioned to create a steampunk, Arduino-powered electromechanical clock that uses a combination of belts, dials and needles arrayed across the wall to tell the time. Pieced together from copper, brass, steel, aluminium, and stainless steel, this outlandish design uses an Arduino Yun - a combination Linux and Arduino microcontroller board - to control the stepper motor and query the internet for the local time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 ...
|Jun 25
|Privacy Dude
|1
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May '17
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC