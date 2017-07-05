Steampunk, Arduino-powered electro-mechanical clock

Redditor/machinist Spdltd was commissioned to create a steampunk, Arduino-powered electromechanical clock that uses a combination of belts, dials and needles arrayed across the wall to tell the time. Pieced together from copper, brass, steel, aluminium, and stainless steel, this outlandish design uses an Arduino Yun - a combination Linux and Arduino microcontroller board - to control the stepper motor and query the internet for the local time.

