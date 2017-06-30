Patching the Linux kernel at run-time

Patching the Linux kernel at run-time

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Code Project

How many times new functionalities have been released after deep testing, just to present once more by the classical demo-effect we all know? Coding is done by humans, and humans can fail; this is an universal truth, and you think otherwise you either are too full or yourself or you don't have enough coding experience. Software bugs are not the only reason behind patching of existing code: with time new requirements can emerge for your software, which must now support new functionalities not previously defined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Code Project.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 ... Jun 25 Privacy Dude 1
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May '17 Privacy Pi 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,971 • Total comments across all topics: 282,304,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC