Patching the Linux kernel at run-time
How many times new functionalities have been released after deep testing, just to present once more by the classical demo-effect we all know? Coding is done by humans, and humans can fail; this is an universal truth, and you think otherwise you either are too full or yourself or you don't have enough coding experience. Software bugs are not the only reason behind patching of existing code: with time new requirements can emerge for your software, which must now support new functionalities not previously defined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Code Project.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 ...
|Jun 25
|Privacy Dude
|1
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May '17
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC