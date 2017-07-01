LibreOffice starts a mascot design co...

LibreOffice starts a mascot design contest

LibreOffice is probably the most popular alternative to Microsoft Office, and comes preinstalled on many GNU/Linux distributions, however, it's also available for nearly every major free and non-free OS out there...And it seems that they are looking for a new Mascot! In an article posted on June 28, The LibreOffice Design Team announced a contest that they have opened to the public, asking for people to submit designs for the new mascot. On top of the obvious reward of having your design potentially chosen, there are also three prizes available for potential submissions: In the original article, the Design Team states that there are some metaphors that they believe might be suitable for LibreOffice and for the mascot, to give some ideas.

