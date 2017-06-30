Kubernetes's days may be numbered as open source changes

What happens if Google finds more efficient ways to drive paying customers to the Google Cloud Platform and other services? If the open source model is broken, as Apcera founder Derek Collison believes, then container orchestration wunderkind Kubernetes may be its first major casualty. Yes, that Kubernetes, the Google-spawned container king that 71 percent of enterprises surveyed by 451 Research say they're using for container management.

