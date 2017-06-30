Kernel relinking status from Theo de ...

Kernel relinking status from Theo de Raadt

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: OpenBSD Journal

As you may have heard , on recent OpenBSD snapshots we have KARL, which means that the kernel is relinked so each boot comes with a new kernel where all .o files are linked in random order and with random offsets. Theo de Raadt summarized the status in a message to the tech@ mailing list, subject kernel relinking as follows: 5 weeks ago at d2k17 I started work on randomized kernels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpenBSD Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 ... Jun 25 Privacy Dude 1
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May '17 Privacy Pi 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,260 • Total comments across all topics: 282,176,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC