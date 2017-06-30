Kernel relinking status from Theo de Raadt

As you may have heard , on recent OpenBSD snapshots we have KARL, which means that the kernel is relinked so each boot comes with a new kernel where all .o files are linked in random order and with random offsets. Theo de Raadt summarized the status in a message to the tech@ mailing list, subject kernel relinking as follows: 5 weeks ago at d2k17 I started work on randomized kernels.

