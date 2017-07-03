How Canonical approaches the IoT market with Ubuntu Core
The Internet of Things has enjoyed major growth in recent years, as more and more of the world around us gets smarter and more connected. But keeping all these new devices updated and online requires a reliable and robust software background, allowing for efficient and speedy monitoring and backup when needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BetaNews.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 ...
|Jun 25
|Privacy Dude
|1
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May '17
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC