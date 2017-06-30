Canonical Promises Smooth and Easy Unity 7 to GNOME Shell Migration for Users
Probably the most important thing that the Ubuntu developers have worked on lately is a smooth and easy migration process from Unity 7 to GNOME Shell user interfaces when upgrading to the upcoming Ubuntu 17.10 operating system, due for release on October 19, 2017.
