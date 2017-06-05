Windstream, Accenture, Juniper, Red Hat among ONAP's new members
Accenture, CertusNet, Coriant, Juniper Networks, Mavenir, Mirantis, PCCW Global, Red Hat, VEON and Windstream are all existing members of ONAP. Several more prominent members of the communications industry have joined the Open Network Automation Platform Project, which is leading a swelling parade toward a harmonized approach to software defined networking and network function virtualization .
