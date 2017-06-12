Visual Studio Code comes to Chromeboo...

Visual Studio Code comes to Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi

A community build project led by developer Jay Rodgers is making Visual Studio Code, Microsoft's lightweight source code editor , available for Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi boards, and other devices based on 32-bit or 64-bit ARM processors. Supporting Linux and Chrome OS as well as the DEB and RPM package formats, the automated builds of Visual Studio Code are intended for less-common platforms that might not otherwise receive them.

Chicago, IL

