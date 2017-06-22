Thunderbird is Mozilla Corp.'s open-source email, chat, calendar, contacts and newsfeed program, which features reliable email processing, smart folders, phishing protection and spam tools, special support for large-file transfers, quick filtering, Web searching, and plug-ins/add-ons for customization. The latest release brings important security fixes , following the Version 52 release, which brought new features, bug fixes and changes.

