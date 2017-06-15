These are the Kodi add-ons have been shut down ... with more to follow in recent crackdown
There are shockwaves throughout the online streaming community after several popular Kodi add-ons have been shut down without warning. Despite Kodi open-source software being perfectly legal, links to premium paid for content are not, as are the sales of "loaded" boxes which allow the users to access live sport and movies that would usually require a subscription.
