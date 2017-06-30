The story behind Kiwix, an offline co...

The story behind Kiwix, an offline content provider

22 hrs ago Read more: Red Hat Magazine

Recently I wrote about Internet-in-a-Box , an educational computer that provides offline access to a wealth of content, including Wikipedia, for students, teachers, and others who don't have reliable internet access. An integral piece of the project is Kiwix , which brings the richness of web content to areas of the world not served by broadband.

