The story behind Kiwix, an offline content provider
Recently I wrote about Internet-in-a-Box , an educational computer that provides offline access to a wealth of content, including Wikipedia, for students, teachers, and others who don't have reliable internet access. An integral piece of the project is Kiwix , which brings the richness of web content to areas of the world not served by broadband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Hat Magazine.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 ...
|Jun 25
|Privacy Dude
|1
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May 31
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC