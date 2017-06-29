The SambaCry scare gives Linux users a taste of WannaCry-Petya problems
The SambaCry vulnerability is to Linux what WannaCry and Petya are to Windows: big security threats. Linux users are immune to most vulnerabilities and malware outbreaks that affect Windows users.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 ...
|Jun 25
|Privacy Dude
|1
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May 31
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC