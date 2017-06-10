TekThing 127 - System76 Galago Pro Linux Laptop, Ultimate USB...
Best Desktop USB Charger, System76 Galago Pro Laptop, LineageOS Android, Hacking Security Pros! - - 1:50 Ultimate USB Charger! Curt, aka @farmboy24 tweets, "Patrick what are you using to charge all of the phones and tablets in your household? Done w plugging them into my PC. Thxs" We LOVE Anker's Desktop USB Chargers, they even have a 10 port 60 Watt charger now! More info in the video! https://twitter.com/farmboy24/status/866372634442780672 https://www.anker.com/products/taxons/108/Chargers http://amzn.to/2rFZwFM 5:50 System76 Galago Pro Folks have asked about about Shannon's XPS 13 running Linux, and for more Linux laptop reviews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hak.5.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May 31
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC