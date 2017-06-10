TekThing 127 - System76 Galago Pro Linux Laptop, Ultimate USB...

TekThing 127 - System76 Galago Pro Li...

Best Desktop USB Charger, System76 Galago Pro Laptop, LineageOS Android, Hacking Security Pros! - - 1:50 Ultimate USB Charger! Curt, aka @farmboy24 tweets, "Patrick what are you using to charge all of the phones and tablets in your household? Done w plugging them into my PC. Thxs" We LOVE Anker's Desktop USB Chargers, they even have a 10 port 60 Watt charger now! More info in the video! https://twitter.com/farmboy24/status/866372634442780672 https://www.anker.com/products/taxons/108/Chargers http://amzn.to/2rFZwFM 5:50 System76 Galago Pro Folks have asked about about Shannon's XPS 13 running Linux, and for more Linux laptop reviews.

