Survey: Open Source Is Popular, Plagu...

Survey: Open Source Is Popular, Plagued by Poor Docs and Rude People

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Application Development Trends

Despite the popularity of open source software development, the growing movement is plagued by poor documentation and negative interactions -- primarily rudeness -- among developers, according to a big new survey from GitHub Inc. The popular source code/version control repository and development platform just published the results of its Open Source Survey , including data from more than 5,500 open source participants who were randomly sampled from more than 3,800 projects on GitHub.com, along with more than 500 responses sourced from communities that work on different platforms. Although primarily driven by GitHub, the effort was also helped out by researchers from academia and the development industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Application Development Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May 31 Privacy Pi 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC