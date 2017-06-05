Survey: Open Source Is Popular, Plagued by Poor Docs and Rude People

Despite the popularity of open source software development, the growing movement is plagued by poor documentation and negative interactions -- primarily rudeness -- among developers, according to a big new survey from GitHub Inc. The popular source code/version control repository and development platform just published the results of its Open Source Survey , including data from more than 5,500 open source participants who were randomly sampled from more than 3,800 projects on GitHub.com, along with more than 500 responses sourced from communities that work on different platforms. Although primarily driven by GitHub, the effort was also helped out by researchers from academia and the development industry.

