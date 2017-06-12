SuperImagerA Plus 8" T3 - Linux/Windo...

SuperImagerA Plus 8" T3 - Linux/Windows Dual Boot - With Thunderbolt Port

MediaClone, Inc. is proud to announce the release of the SuperImagerA Plus 8" T3 Unit with Thunderbolt port - A Powerful Forensic field unit, which enables a forensic investigator, in the field, to run simultaneously multiple Forensic Imaging. The unit is capable of capturing data from many types of storage interfaces and protocols , including the latest NVMe SSD, at extremely high speed of 65GB/min, utilizing the Thunderbolt 3.0 fast port and the PCIE 3.0 Expansion box.

Chicago, IL

