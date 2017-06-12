Samsung KNOX Takes Some Knocks

Samsung KNOX Takes Some Knocks

Researcher at Black Hat USA will reveal Samsung KNOX 2.6 vulnerabilities and bypass techniques, and notes that new KNOX 2.8 may be at risk as well. Samsung last year touted its enterprise mobile security platform KNOX 2.6 aimed at protecting corporate data as well as the software's underlying Linux kernel.

