Reverse Dual booting Win 7 and Ubuntu on two hard drive...1

Saturday Jun 10

Hello there, What would be the options for reversing a dual boot Windows and Ubuntu from two separate hard drives? Ubuntu is the main boot option in Bios and Win 7 is second. GRUB gives options to choose which one of the OS to load.

