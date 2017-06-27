Report Warns Of Hyperthreading Flaw Impacting Intel's Skylake And Kaby Lake Processors

A new report on Monday disclosed a critical hyperthreading flaw impacting Intel's sixth- and seventh-generation Skylake and Kaby Lake processors. But in a statement to CRN, Intel said it has addressed the issue - cited by the Debian Project, developers of a form of the Linux operating system -- with a fix for OEMs, but that system builders should ensure that affected customers' basic input-output systems are updated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.