Parrot Security OS Devs Mock systemd:...

Parrot Security OS Devs Mock systemd: It's an Immature Init System for GNU/Linux

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: LinuxSecurity.com

We reported last week that the developers of the Parrot Security OS ethical hacking and penetration testing GNU/Linux distribution are evaluating a possible migration of their operating system from Debian GNU/Linux to Devuan GNU/Linux. As you are aware, Devuan GNU/Linux is a fork of Debian GNU/Linux, but without using systemd as the default init system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LinuxSecurity.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May 31 Privacy Pi 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Libya
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,775,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC