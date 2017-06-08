OracleVoice: Oracle: We Will 'Earn Ou...

OracleVoice: Oracle: We Will 'Earn Our Spot' In Kubernetes Open Source Community

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Forbes.com

As two Oracle technologists took the stage to announce Oracle's support for the Kubernetes open source software initiative, they were clearly aware of one fact: Open source folks aren't much impressed with announcements. Instead, the open source community judges factors such as code contributed, community questions answered, and problems fixed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May 31 Privacy Pi 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC