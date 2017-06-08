OracleVoice: Oracle: We Will 'Earn Our Spot' In Kubernetes Open Source Community
As two Oracle technologists took the stage to announce Oracle's support for the Kubernetes open source software initiative, they were clearly aware of one fact: Open source folks aren't much impressed with announcements. Instead, the open source community judges factors such as code contributed, community questions answered, and problems fixed.
