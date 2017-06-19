Open Source Valued Despite Poor Docum...

Open Source Valued Despite Poor Documentation and Bad Behavior

Read more: I programmer

Findings from an Open Source Survey designed by GitHub together with researchers from academia, industry, and the community, provide interesting insights about the attitudes, experiences, and backgrounds of those who use, build, and maintain open source software. The full results are available as an open data set available on GitHub.

