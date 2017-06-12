Open-source software management fails...

Open-source software management fails to meet security concerns

Thursday Read more: ZDNet

A recent survey suggests that the enterprise is more reliant than ever on open-source, but failing to manage and secure it effectively. The enterprise's use of open-source components to bolster its own software and systems is rising, but companies are failing to secure and manage it effectively, new research suggests.

