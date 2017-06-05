Open Source Comes of Age

As of today , we've been talking about open source for exactly 19 years, 3 months and 23 days. The start date was February 8, 1998, when Eric S. Raymond distributed an open letter by email with the subject line Goodbye, "free software"; hello, "open source" .

Chicago, IL

