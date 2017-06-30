open source code sharing

13 hrs ago Read more: Government Computer News

Open source is everywhere in government, but many agencies still struggle with the specifics of choosing, contracting for and contributing to open-source software projects. GCN spoke with open-source advocates in government and industry, and came away with five fundamental lessons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Computer News.

