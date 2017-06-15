mitre 0.9b1
See an [example of MITRE's interactive visualization output] ### Installation #### From PyPI : $ pip install mitre #### From source: $ git clone https://github.com/gerberlab/mitre.git $ pip install mitre/ To check that installation was successful, run $ mitre --test A series of status messages should be displayed, followed by 'Test problem completed successfully.' Only Mac and Linux systems are supported at this time.
