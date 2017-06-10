Microsoft to Govt: Process followed t...

Microsoft to Govt: Process followed to set up online marketplace faulty

NEW DELHI: Microsoft has written to the union government expressing its concern over the process being followed to establish an online marketplace for government procurement , according to several people aware of the development. The Centre is in the process of inviting bids from private technology companies vying to run the platform.

