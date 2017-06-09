Microsoft Azure now supports OpenBSD

Microsoft Azure now supports OpenBSD

Microsoft continues to embrace not only Linux but BSD too, as it just revealed that Azure has added support for OpenBSD. The latest move comes more than two years after the cloud platform officially started to support FreeBSD virtual machines.

