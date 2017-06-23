Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 4...

Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 40,737 Shares of Red Hat, Inc.

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Red Hat, Inc. by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 810,642 shares of the open-source software company's stock after buying an additional 40,737 shares during the period.

