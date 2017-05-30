KDE Plasma 5.10 Puts Folders on Linux...

KDE Plasma 5.10 Puts Folders on Linux Desktop, Improves Search

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CNet News

Thanks to its latest update-version 5.10-that debuted on May 30, the open-source KDE Plasma desktop now provides users with a refined user interface and new capabilities. KDE has long taken a different view on how a desktop should work and look, but with the 5.10 update, Plasma now enables users to have a familiar "folder view" of the desktop, where icons for files and folders can be placed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May 31 Privacy Pi 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,024 • Total comments across all topics: 281,493,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC