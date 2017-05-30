KDE Plasma 5.10 Puts Folders on Linux Desktop, Improves Search

Thanks to its latest update-version 5.10-that debuted on May 30, the open-source KDE Plasma desktop now provides users with a refined user interface and new capabilities. KDE has long taken a different view on how a desktop should work and look, but with the 5.10 update, Plasma now enables users to have a familiar "folder view" of the desktop, where icons for files and folders can be placed.

