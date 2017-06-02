IBM Selected as Red Hat Global Strate...

IBM Selected as Red Hat Global Strategic Partner of the Year

Friday Jun 2

This award was announced at Red Hat Summit , which took place last month in Each year, Red Hat gives this honor to the partner that best: delivers visible and compelling business value to Red Hat; shows commitment to Red Hat and positive contributions to the open source community; facilitates and drives successful engagement with the Red Hat field; and strategically aligns their capabilities to Red Hat's emerging technologies. The alliance between IBM and Red Hat is broad, covering IBM Systems, both Power Systems and z Systems, IBM Technology Support Services and IBM Cloud.

