How To install and setup PostgreSQL 9.6 on Debian Linux 9

The PostgreSQL is a free and open source object-relational database system. This tutorial shows you how to install and configure PostgreSQL version 9.6 relational databases on Debian Linux 9. The PostgreSQL supports a large part of the SQL standard and is designed to be extensible by users in many aspects.

