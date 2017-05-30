hexlite 0.3.13
This is a solver for a fragment of the HEX language and for Python-based plugins which is based on Python interfaces of Clingo and WASP and does not contain any C++ code itself. The vision is that HEXLite can use existing Python plugins and runs based on the Clingo or WASP python interface, without realizing the full power of HEX.
