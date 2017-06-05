H2O.ai Names SanDisk Founder and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra as Chairman of...
Company also names Jon Oslowski as CFO, Tom Aliotti as SVP of Worldwide Field Operations and Customer Success and Das Narayanan as VP of People H2O.ai , the company bringing AI to business, today named a series of new Board and executive appointments, including SanDisk founder and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra as Chairman of the Board. Joining Mehrotra on the Board are co-founder and CEO of Minio , Anand Babu Periasamy, and H2O's VP of Engineering, Tom Kraljevic.
