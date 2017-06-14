Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Red Hat, Inc.
Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Red Hat, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund bought 2,962 shares of the open-source software company's stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May 31
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
