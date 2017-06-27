FLOSS Weekly 440: Cockpit

FLOSS Weekly 440: Cockpit

Cockpit makes it easy to administer your GNU/Linux servers via a web browser. Cockpit makes Linux discoverable, allowing sysadmins to easily perform tasks such as starting containers, storage administration, network configuration, inspecting logs and so on.

