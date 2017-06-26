Financial Analysis: Hortonworks

Hortonworks and Xactly Corp are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitabiliy and valuation. This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hortonworks and Xactly Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.