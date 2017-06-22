Fedora 26: glibc Security Update
Fedora Update Notification FEDORA-2017-d80ab96e61 2017-06-22 13:34:50.949628 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name : glibc Product : Fedora 26 Version : 2.25 Release : 6.fc26 URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/glibc/ Summary : The GNU libc libraries Description : The glibc package contains standard libraries which are used by multiple programs on the system. In order to save disk space and memory, as well as to make upgrading easier, common system code is kept in one place and shared between programs.
