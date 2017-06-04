Fedora 25: dropbear Security Update

Fedora Update Notification FEDORA-2017-8e9bd58cbb 2017-06-04 16:33:41.250160 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name : dropbear Product : Fedora 25 Version : 2017.75 Release : 1.fc25 URL : https://matt.ucc.asn.au/dropbear/dropbear.html Summary : Lightweight SSH server and client Description : Dropbear is a relatively small SSH server and client. It's particularly useful for "embedded"-type Linux systems, such as wireless routers.

