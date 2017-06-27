Diskio Pi Wants to Be the Ultimate Open Source Tablet Powered by Raspberry Pi
Diskio Pi is the result of 18 months of development, and, in fact, it seems to be some sort of versatile device built on top of a single-board computer. It's currently compatible with Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi Zero, Odroid C1, and Odroid C2 SBCs, and can run Ubuntu, Debian, Raspbian Pixel, or Android.
