Cavium Expands the ThunderX2 Server E...

Cavium Expands the ThunderX2 Server Ecosystem for Cloud and HPC Applications

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Information Technology

The ThunderX2 product family is Cavium's second-generation 64-bit ARMv8-A server processor SoCs for datacenter, cloud and high-performance computing applications. The family integrates fully out-of-order, high-performance custom cores supporting single- and dual-socket configurations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May 31 Privacy Pi 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC