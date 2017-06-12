Canonical Works on Fixing GNOME Shell for Ambiance to Look Good on Ubuntu 17.10

As you are aware, Ubuntu 17.10 is shipping with the GNOME desktop by default, and Canonical's Will Cooke reports today on the latest developments the Ubuntu Desktop team did for the upcoming release, saying that "Further theme fixes have been made in Artful to get GNOME Shell and Ambiance looking just right." They also managed to update GNOME Terminal, which has been the default terminal emulator in Ubuntu Linux for the past several years, making it easier for users to create custom terminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.