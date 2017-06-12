Canonical Works on Fixing GNOME Shell...

Canonical Works on Fixing GNOME Shell for Ambiance to Look Good on Ubuntu 17.10

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Linux Today

As you are aware, Ubuntu 17.10 is shipping with the GNOME desktop by default, and Canonical's Will Cooke reports today on the latest developments the Ubuntu Desktop team did for the upcoming release, saying that "Further theme fixes have been made in Artful to get GNOME Shell and Ambiance looking just right." They also managed to update GNOME Terminal, which has been the default terminal emulator in Ubuntu Linux for the past several years, making it easier for users to create custom terminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May 31 Privacy Pi 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,609 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC