Canonical and Dell release new Ubuntu...

Canonical and Dell release new Ubuntu developer computers

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Neowin.net

A few years ago, Canonical and Dell launched the XPS 13 Developer Edition , which, you guessed it, was aimed at developers. Several years later, Canonical has expanded what it dubs Project Sputnik by adding five new laptops and an All-In-One to the roster of computers, all of which are aimed at developers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May 31 Privacy Pi 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC