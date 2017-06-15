Billionaire Motsepe Said to Eye More Than 3 Billion Rand in IPO 22 minutes ago

Billionaire Motsepe Said to Eye More ...

Billionaire Motsepe Said to Eye More Than 3 Billion Rand in IPO

African Rainbow Capital Ltd., a South African financial-services firm started by Patrice Motsepe, the richest black South African, plans to raise more than 3 billion rand in an initial public offering of its investment-holding unit, according to people familiar with the matter. ARC, as it's known, will fold its non-financial services assets into the company and list the unit's stock on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are private.

Chicago, IL

