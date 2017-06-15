Billionaire Motsepe Said to Eye More Than 3 Billion Rand in IPO 22 minutes ago

African Rainbow Capital Ltd., a South African financial-services firm started by Patrice Motsepe, the richest black South African, plans to raise more than 3 billion rand in an initial public offering of its investment-holding unit, according to people familiar with the matter. ARC, as it's known, will fold its non-financial services assets into the company and list the unit's stock on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are private.

