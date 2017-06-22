Analysts Anticipate Red Hat, Inc. (RH...

Analysts Anticipate Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.94 Million

8 hrs ago

Analysts forecast that Red Hat, Inc. will report $698.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Red Hat's earnings, with estimates ranging from $697.50 million to $701.20 million.

