AMD plugs Radeon ProRender into Blender
Alongside its rollout of the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition cards, AMD is releasing some tools for the designers who'll be putting that silicon to work. The company's Radeon ProRender photorealistic rendering engine is now available as a plug-in for Blender and Solidworks .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tech Report.
