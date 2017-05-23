Visual Studio Code now available as a...

Visual Studio Code now available as a snap package for supporting Linux distros

Microsoft's code editor, Visual Studio Code , has just become easier to install on Linux installations which support snap packages . Until now, you'd have to download a .deb or .rpm file from the Visual Studio Code website, which is easy enough to do, but requires more steps.

