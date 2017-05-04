US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Red Hat Inc
US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Red Hat Inc by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,638 shares of the open-source software company's stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.
