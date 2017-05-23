Updates Xserve RAID Storage System

Updates Xserve RAID Storage System

CUPERTINO, California-October 19, 2004-AppleA today updated its XserveA RAID storage system, a 3U high-availability, rack storage system to deliver a massive 5.6 terabytes of storage capacity at the industry's most aggressive price for storage of just over $2 per GB. Apple has also expanded support for heterogeneous environments with certification from Cisco and SUSE Linux and optimized the system to work with its Xsana Storage Area Network file system.

Chicago, IL

