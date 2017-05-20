Three flavors of Linux are coming to Windows Store
One of the highlights of Microsoft's Build conference last year was the announcement of an Ubuntu-based Linux subsystem for Windows 10. The company's recent announcement of Windows 10 S and its Store-bound app installation left many wondering if the Windows Subsystem for Linux would be present in the new version of the operating system. Microsoft yesterday cleared that right up and announced that WSL installations based on Fedora, SuSE, and Ubuntu will all offered in the Windows Store .
