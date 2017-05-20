Three flavors of Linux are coming to ...

Three flavors of Linux are coming to Windows Store

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Tech Report

One of the highlights of Microsoft's Build conference last year was the announcement of an Ubuntu-based Linux subsystem for Windows 10. The company's recent announcement of Windows 10 S and its Store-bound app installation left many wondering if the Windows Subsystem for Linux would be present in the new version of the operating system. Microsoft yesterday cleared that right up and announced that WSL installations based on Fedora, SuSE, and Ubuntu will all offered in the Windows Store .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tech Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,071 • Total comments across all topics: 280,975,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC